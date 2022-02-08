Michelle Sutton, a senior at Texas A&M University, was named the Frank Perdue Scholarship Student of the Year during the USPOULTRY Foundation College Student Career Program, held in conjunction with the 2022 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE). The scholarship is named in Frank Perdue’s honor, for his dedication to aspiring young people studying for careers in the poultry industry, and who, for many years as a long-time supporter of the College Student Career Program, attended the program and interviewed students. Sophie Chance, North Carolina State University, was awarded second place, and Julia Lawrence, Auburn University, received third place.

Dr. Alice Johnson, senior vice president of food safety and animal care for Butterball LLC, USPOULTRY board member and College Student Career Program Advisory Committee chair stated, “We had many wonderful applications for Student of the Year, making judging tough, as it is every year. We are excited to see these good, quality applications as well as all of the students participating in the College Student Career Program.”

Students also participated in Club of the Year and Scrapbook of the Year competitions. Texas A&M University was named Club of the Year, which is based on year-long activities and community engagement by the club. Pennsylvania State University took home second place, and North Carolina State University placed third. Pennsylvania State University won the Scrapbook of the Year contest.

The USPOULTRY Foundation College Student Career Program gives companies an opportunity to interview top students for industry-related jobs and internships in one location, during a three-day period. The program involves students from national universities and has been an important part of the hiring process for many companies for nearly 50 years.

Source: USPOULTRY