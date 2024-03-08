Camryn Wilder, Texas A&M University, was awarded the Frank Perdue Scholarship Student of the Year during the USPOULTRY Foundation’s College Student Career Program, held in conjunction with the 2024 International Production & Processing Expo. The scholarship is named in Frank Perdue’s honor for his dedication to aspiring young people studying for careers in the poultry industry. Perdue was a long-time supporter of the College Student Career Program and attended the program and interviewed students for many years. Abigail Flores, Texas A&M University, and Zachery Keeter, North Carolina State University, were recognized in second and third place, respectively.

“We received many high-caliber applicants this year for the Student of the Year, making it difficult to choose a winner. It is rewarding to see this program continue to grow and expose talented future leaders to the poultry and egg industry,” said Kevin McDaniel, senior vice president and general manager, Fresh Division at Wayne-Sanderson Farms, USPOULTRY Board member and College Student Career Program Advisory Committee chair.

Students also participated in Club of the Year and Scrapbook of the Year competitions. North Carolina State University was named Club of the Year, which is based on yearlong activities and community engagement by the club. Texas A&M University earned second place, and Mississippi State University placed third. Auburn University won the Scrapbook of the Year contest.

The USPOULTRY College Student Career Program brings together companies and top students to interview for industry-related jobs and internships in one location during a three-day period. The program involves students from national colleges and universities and has been a vital part of many companies' hiring process for more than 50 years.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association