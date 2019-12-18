PMMI awards $20,000 in scholarships to students

Five students received $4,000 scholarships from the 2019 Fall PMMI Scholarship in Memorial of Claude S. Breeden, Glenn Davis and Art Schaefer, according to PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

Qualifying for the scholarship requires students of two-year programs at a PMMI Partner School to have a career plan in packaging and processing machinery manufacturing, as well as a record of past awards and recognition and industry involvement through internship and career development opportunities and a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

"PMMI is proud to continue awarding these scholarships to two-year students to promote the value of technical schools in closing the manufacturing skills gap," says Kate Fiorianti, senior manager, workforce development, PMMI. "Two-year schools offer affordability and flexibility with internships and apprenticeship opportunities while making cutting-edge technical training accessible."

Overall, the PMMI Foundation provides more than $200,000 in academic scholarships each year to students studying packaging, food processing, engineering and mechatronics at over 50 PMMI Education Partner programs throughout the U.S. and Canada. Since the scholarship program’s establishment, the PMMI Foundation has given over $2 million to students pursuing careers in the packaging and processing industries. Fundraising events include the PMMI Foundation Golf Tournament, the Amazing Packaging Race and CareerLink LIVE @ PACK EXPO.

The winners of the 2019 Fall PMMI Scholarship in Memorial of Claude S. Breeden, Glenn Davis and Art Schaefer are:

Ethan Lor, Hennepin Technical College

Raymond Lyuu, Central Piedmont Community College

Julia Magnuson, Alexandria Technical Community College

Isaac Regier, Alexandria Technical Community College

Simeon Uzor, Hennepin Technical College

Source: PMMI