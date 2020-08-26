Four students each received $4,000 from the PMMI Scholarship in Memorial of Claude S. Breeden, Glenn Davis and Art Schaefer, according to PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

Students must have a GPA of 3.0 at a two-year PMMI Education Partner school, industry involvement and plans for a career in packaging and processing machinery manufacturing to qualify. “PMMI sets some pretty high standards for this scholarship, so we have truly found the brightest and most dedicated candidates in the industry,” says Kate Fiorianti, senior manager, workforce development, PMMI. “PMMI is proud to invest in the next generation’s workforce through these scholarships.”

The winners of the 2020 PMMI Scholarship in Memorial of Claude S. Breeden, Glenn Davis and Art Schaefer are:

Will Martin , Kirkwood Community College, Advanced Welding Technologies

, Kirkwood Community College, Advanced Welding Technologies Marcus Reed , Central Community College, Mechatronics

, Central Community College, Mechatronics Caitlin Segger , Lorain County Community College, MEMS, Mechatronics Technology, Bachelor of Applied Science

, Lorain County Community College, MEMS, Mechatronics Technology, Bachelor of Applied Science Sarah Windisch, University of Wisconsin-Stout, Packaging

With a commitment to developing future leaders in the industry, the PMMI Foundation has awarded academic scholarships each year to students enrolled in PMMI Education Partner programs since 1998.

For more information about the PMMI Foundation, go to pmmi.org/foundation.

Source: PMMI