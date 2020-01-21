Tampa Bay Packaging open house slated for February 24-28, 2020

Over 12 packaging equipment manufacturers and industry experts will open their doors from February 24-28, 2020 for the 2020 Tampa Bay Packaging Open House. Guests can come and visit as many or as few companies; registration is not required. Tampa Bay Packaging Open House is open at the following companies during the last week of February from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm:

Westlund Engineering Co

Inline Filling Systems

Polypack, Inc.

Zepf Technologies

Film Source International

Pharmaworks

ABC Packaging Machine Co

Fill Tech Solutions, Inc.

Universal Labeling Systems, Inc.

RND Automation

New England Machinery, Inc.

Balpack, Inc.

AlliedFlex Technologies, Inc.

The Open House is held during the last week of February. During this time of year, the weather in Tampa Bay is quite accommodating compared to that in most other states. During downtime, visitors can enjoy world class cuisine, award-winning beaches, nature trails, professional sports, zoos, aquariums and theme parks. More information can be found at www.tampabaypackaging.com.