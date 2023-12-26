Tampa Bay Fisheries Inc. is voluntarily recalling one lot of Whole Foods Market "Beer Battered Pollock Fillets" (32-ounce) bags with UPC 9948249803, lot #32508201, and a best-by date of 03/07/2025 located on the back of the bag, in addition to two lots of "Beer Battered Cod Fillets" (12-ounce) cartons with UPC 9948248051 and lot #32348201 or #32628201 and best-by dates of 02/22/2025 or 03/19/2025, respectively.

The product contains soy, which is not declared on the product label.

The lot number and best-by date are located on the back of the 365 Whole Foods Market "Beer Battered Pollock FIllets" (32-ounce) bags, and the lot number and best-by date are located on the end side of 265 Whole Foods Market "Beer Battered Cod Fillets" (12-ounce) cartons.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The affected product was available for purchase at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide between Sept 8. and Dec. 22, 2023.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing soy was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of soy.

No other lots were found to be affected. The affected product has been removed from store shelves.

Consumers who have purchased this product at Whole Foods Market should not consumer the product and should dispose of the product. Consumers can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Tampa Bay Fisheries Inc. at 800-SEAFOOD, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration