Ossid and Quest demonstrate robotic integration at its best for poultry/meat packaging in Booth B5435 at IPPE

How do you take a well-designed thermoformer and make it better? Add robotics of course!

Ossid, the dominant player of tray packaging, weigh/labeling, tray sealing and thermoforming machinery for the meat and poultry industries, is teaming up with the robotics experts at Quest to showcase their automation capabilities in booth B5435 at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), Jan. 28-30 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

ReeForm E40 Thermoformer & Flexible Robotic Loading System

The joint endeavor between Ossid and Quest (both ProMach brands) involves adding a Flexible Robotic Loading System to the ReeForm E40 Thermoformer. The E40 is from Italian manufacturer Reepack (https://www.reepack.com/en), a leading manufacturer of tray sealers, thermoformers and other food packaging machinery; Ossid is the North American master distributor of Reepack.

The ReeForm E40 is designed for both large and small production output, and features an all stainless-steel design for easy sanitation in washdown environments. The E40 offers maximum packaging reliability, and consistent pack quality at a higher level of speed to process flexible and rigid film with thicknesses up to 600 microns and film width up to 420 mm. Additionally, the unit provides a maximum forming depth of up to 120 mm and a maximum cut-off length of up to 300 mm.

The addition to the Flexible Robotic Loading System from Quest is a great example of both brands playing off the strengths of the other. The Flexible Robotic Loading System is a versatile picking system that can load, orientate, stack and group products into thermoformed trays. Its robotic picking system can grip hard-to-handle products, such as poultry and meats, as well as virtually any other product shape.

Quest is an award-winning, FANUC Authorized system integrator and certified vision specialist, and its systems are capable of direct food contact with U.S. Department of Agriculture compliant and washdown designs. The diverse knowledge base of Quest engineers and programmers encompasses the entire manufacturing process, allowing them to solve virtually any customer application with the appropriate level of robotic automation.

This merger of the Flexible Robotic Loading System with the ReeForm E40 Thermoformer brings many benefits to the poultry and meat packing industry:

Eliminating dull, repetitive tasks normally performed by a human operator

Increasing food safety and reducing product contamination by minimizing human contact

Labor savings; strong return on investment

Running a variety of products with minimal (if any) changeover

Easy access to all components for cleaning

Easy to maintain; minimal wear parts

In addition to the E40, Ossid is showcasing three other Reepack units, along with three of its own machines at IPPE, including the NextGen 500E Overwrapping Stretch Shrink Wrapper; 500im Intermittent Motion Leak Resistant Overwrapper; and the 500Si High-Speed Stretch Wrapper.

