Ossid is coming to IPPE with its tray overwrapping, tray sealing, weigh price labeling and thermoforming machinery for the meat and poultry industries, including its headlining NextGen 500E Tray Overwrapping Stretch Shrink Wrapper with a new sustainable film option.

Ossid will be demonstrating the NextGen 500E, along with a variety of other packaging machinery, in booth C12813 at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), Jan. 24–26, 2023, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

The NextGen 500E is Ossid’s leak-resistant end-seal overwrap packaging machine. Designed with a small footprint to maximize floor space, the 500E comes with a gripper chain system to produce tightly wrapped packages at speeds up to 60 packages per minute. The NextGen 500E reduces maintenance time and rework while increasing productivity.

A development for IPPE is pairing the NextGen 500E with a new sustainable film option from Sealed Air. This film uses recycled content to secure food while reducing virgin plastic usage by 30%.

Also on display is Ossid’s NextGen 2115 Weigh Price Labeler, which can handle up to 150 packages per minute. Utilizing WYSIWYG label design, the WPL has an interface that allows the end user to view a projected model of the end result while the label is being created. Furthermore, the machine is modular in design, allowing for short lead and delivery time, and is National Type Evaluation Program (NTEP) approved. The line will be integrated with a Sesotec metal detector.

IPPE attendees will see Ossid exhibiting several other packaging machines engineered for the meat and poultry industries, including several packaging solutions from Reepack. Ossid is the North American master distributor for Reepack, a ProMach brand and manufacturer of tray sealers, thermoformers and other food packaging machinery.

Ossid’s 500Si High-Speed Stretch Overwrapper produces tightly wrapped, PVC case-ready packaging at speeds of up to 120 trays per minute. The 500Si can handle a variety of eco-friendly film and tray materials and is ideal for packaging red meat and pork products.

Looking to reliably package whole birds? See the Reepack RV 620 Vacuum Chamber at IPPE. The RV 620 is a semi-automatic machine available in tabletop or wheeled-frame model. Store and select up to nine automatic programs for quick turnaround on high-quality vacuum packaging.

The ReeForm E10, designed for both small and midsize companies, features a stainless-steel design for easy sanitation in washdown environments. The E10 will be demonstrating flexible packaging applications with a pick and place robot from fellow ProMach brand Quest, a manufacturer of industrial automation solutions.

For smaller production needs, the Ossid 500im Tray Overwrapper is an intermittent motion version of the NextGen 500E. This cost-effective end-seal overwrap machine produces tightly wrapped case-ready packages at speeds up to 35 packages per minute.

The ReeTray 30 Semi-Automatic Tray Sealer is ideal for small- to medium-size processors, as the machine can perform three types of sealing on one mobile stand semi-automatic machine: ambient tray sealing, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and vacuum skin packaging (VSP) applications. This user-friendly machine features a chambered system for packaging products in lidding/VSP trays, as well as flat cardboard (VSP skin on board applications). Quick and easy tooling changeover makes this unit a suitable lab or low-production test market machine.

To see all these machines in action and learn how they can help add speed and efficiencies to a meat or poultry application, visit Ossid in booth C12813 at IPPE in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sources: Ossid; Sealed Air; ProMach