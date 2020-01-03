See how Ossid and Reepack are teaming up to deliver on-target packaging solutions in Booth B5435 at IPPE

Ossid is fast becoming the dominate player of tray packaging, weigh/labeling, tray sealing and thermoforming machinery for the meat and poultry industries, thanks to its new partnership with Italian-based Reepack. Ossid will be demonstrating its expanded solutions portfolio in booth B5435 at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), Jan. 28-30 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Earlier this year, Ossid became the North American master distributor of Reepack (https://www.reepack.com/en), a leading manufacturer of tray sealers, thermoformers and other food packaging machinery. This partnership completes Ossid’s breadth of product, enabling it to consultatively recommend the best solution to its customers by directing them to the package style that best fits their application and production goals.

Ossid is the industry’s premier brand in manufacturing robust, efficient tray packaging, weigh/labeling and form fill seal machinery for numerous industries, including food. Ossid will be demonstrating the capabilities of seven machines, including four Reepack units, at IPPE.

ReeTray 30 Semi-Automatic Tray Sealer

The ReeTray 30 Semi-Automatic Tray Sealer is ideal for small to medium size processors as it can perform three types of sealing: ambient tray sealing; MAP and VSP applications. The ReeTray 30 is also ideal for large processors who test market products in laboratory settings prior to product launch.

The ReeTray 30 Semi-Automatic Tray Sealer features a chambered system for packaging products in lidding/VSP trays, as well as flat cardboard (VSP skin on board applications). Easy-to-use change tooling makes this unit a great lab or low production test market machine. Ossid will be displaying this unit at IPPE with a simulation of MAP tray lidding.

ReeEco Tray Sealing Machine

The ReeEco Tray Sealing Machine is a high quality, energy efficient unit that’s housed in a compact footprint for modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and vacuum skin packaging (VSP) applications. It features a standard infeed conveyor with three loading positions, easy changeover, automatic output belt conveyor and a user-friendly control panel. This unit will be demonstrating skin on-board products at IPPE.

ReeMaster 800 Tray Sealer Machine

The ReeMaster 800 Tray Sealer is an inline machine for high-performance output. One or two lanes can be configured to accommodate up to six trays per lane. The inline design allows 360° access to all machine components and tooling, allowing for fast, easy maintenance and cleaning; stainless steel washdown construction provides the highest level of sanitation. The ReeMaster 800 will be integrated with a Wexler banding machine, promoting a full wrap labeler and demonstrating VSP in tray at IPPE.

ReeForm E40 Thermoformer

The ReeForm E40 Thermoformer is designed for both large and small production output and features an all stainless-steel design for easy sanitation in washdown environments. The ReeForm E40 comes with a user-friendly control panel touch screen for easy setting and recording of different programs, and a control box for fast, efficient positioning and adjusting of bottom film.

The ReeForm E40 offers maximum packaging reliability, and consistent pack quality at a higher level of speed to process flexible and rigid film with thickness up to 600 microns and film width up to 420 mm. It provides a maximum forming depth of up to 120 mm and a maximum cut-off length of up to 300 mm. IPPE attendees will see the ReeForm E40 teamed up with the Flexible Robotic Loading System from Quest (a ProMach brand) to demonstrate their automation capabilities.

In addition to the four Reepack units, Ossid is demonstrating the capabilities of three machines at IPPE.

NextGen 500E Overwrapping Stretch Shrink Wrapper

The NextGen 500E Overwrapping Stretch Shrink Wrapper is Ossid’s newest leak resistant end seal packaging machine. Positive package air removal and unique design help the NextGen 500E produce tightly wrapped, leak resistant, end sealed, case ready packages at speeds up to 60 packages per minute. The NextGen 500E reduces maintenance time and rework while increasing productivity; it will be integrated with a TTO printer supplied by ID Technology (a ProMach brand) at IPPE.

500im Intermittent Motion Leak Resistant Overwrapper

The Ossid Intermittent Motion Leak Resistant Overwrapper 500im is a cost-effective end seal machine, producing tightly wrapped case ready packages at speeds up to 40 packages per minute. The machine is environmentally friendly, using 36-41 percent less film than standard overwrap packaging machines. It stores up to 50 tray programs for easy product changeover in less than two minutes.

500Si High-Speed Stretch Wrapper

Ossid’s 500Si High-Speed Stretch Wrapper produces tightly wrapped, PVC case ready packaging at speeds of up to 120 trays per minute. The intuitive HMI of the 500Si means operators encompassing a wide diversity of skill levels can easily use the machine.

The 500Si helps companies meet their sustainability initiatives by not requiring air or water utilities for operation, and also having a small footprint, which makes it the ideal stretch wrapper for space-constrained environments.

IPPE attendees will see the 500Si paired with an Ossid Weigh Price Labeler 1500 Series (WPL), which improves the productivity of a line with accurate and flexible label placement in high-speed continuous motion. The WPL is ideal for weighing, pricing and labeling packages from 12” to 20” in length. The 500Si will also be integrated with a decorative labeler mounted on the unwind section of the unit supplied by EPI Labelers (a ProMach brand).

