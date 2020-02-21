Stäubli shows the latest evolution of its 4-axis robot range

The newly developed TS2 HE line features a unique and revolutionary hygienic design for applications in humid environments that opens up a range of uses for SCARA robots in the food processing industry where there is a high risk for contamination and bacteria development.

The HE version of the TS2 eliminates retention areas by draining fluids alongside its fully enclosed structure. Key elements are made of stainless steel, and a specific coating covers the arm in order to withstand the full wash down cleaning processes required in a primary processing environment. In addition, Stäubli’s technology inside the TS2 HE allows the use of a NSF H1 food-grade oil proprietary to the company to safely lubricate each axis without comprising performance. Theses axes are now put in motion by Stäubli’s proprietary JCS drive technology, which facilitates high-speed motion and high repeatability for ultra-short cycle times.

“The TS2 HE is the result of the long experience of Stäubli in the food processing industry, which led us to identify a true need for pick-and-place applications where 4-axis solutions are the best fit,” said Sebastien Schmitt, Robotics Division Manager, Stäubli North America. “The previous SCARA designs could not meet the hygienic requirements of the food industry until now. Modeled after our unique fully enclosed design developed with our 6-axis range and regular exchanges with the players of this very specific market, Stäubli was able to develop this new exclusive TS2 HE line.”

Robots in the TS2 HE range offer a hygienic design featuring:

Fully enclosed and pressurized structure to prevent microorganism penetration and avoid condensation.

Hygienic design features smooth, rounded and tilted surfaces to eliminate liquid retention.

Easy integration enabled by a small footprint and a variety of mounting options.

Fully compatible with NSF H1 food-grade lubricant.

Protected against low pressure jets of water (IP65) and immersion (IP67)

Designed specifically for use in wet environments and full wash-down applications.

Features stainless steel crucial components and specific coating to ensure durability in extreme conditions.

No external cables — all connections going through the base.

Unique, cylindrical envelope and small footprint.

Patented Stäubli proprietary JCS gearbox for top-of-the-line accuracy and repeatability at high-speed.

Easy maintenance with no battery located in the arm.