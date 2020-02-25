Meat and Poultry Industry News

Baledge appointed to Tyson Foods Board of Directors

newsbriefs
February 25, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS Tyson Foods
Reprints
No Comments

Les R. Baledge, 62, has been appointed to the board of directors of Tyson Foods, company officials announced. Baledge was executive vice president and general counsel of Tyson Foods from 1999 to 2004. He also practiced corporate and finance law with Kutak Rock and The Rose Law Firm, both located in Little Rock. In addition, he previously served on the boards of BMP Sunstone Corp. and Fairfield Communities, Inc.

The appointment of Baledge increases the number of directors on the Tyson Foods board to 13. He will serve on the Governance and Nominating Committee.

“The extensive knowledge that Les has about our company combined with his valuable background in law, business and strategy, will benefit our continued growth efforts,” said Chairman John Tyson. “We’re excited to have his experience and perspective on the board.”

Baledge has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Westminster College and a law degree from the University of Arkansas.

In addition to Baledge and Chairman John Tyson, other current members of the Tyson Foods board of directors are Gaurdie E. Banister Jr., Tyson Foods president Dean Banks, Mike Beebe, Mikel A. Durham, Jonathan D. Mariner, Kevin M. McNamara, Cheryl S. Miller, Jeffrey K. Schomburger, Robert Thurber, Barbara A. Tyson and Tyson Foods CEO Noel White.

Source: Tyson Foods

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

New generation of plant-based foods – without soy or wheat

Jim Bowling joins CMS Solutions & Logistics’ Sales Division

Heat and Control strengthens global footprint with Russian office

Smithfield Foods and Roeslein Alternative Energy continue development of manure-to-energy projects in Missouri

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.