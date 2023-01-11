The American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC) is sharing that Dr. Andrew T. Maccabe has been appointed to the Interprofessional Education Collaborative (IPEC) board of directors effective January 2023.

IPEC is a 501(c)(3) organization that represents 22 national health professions associations, including the AAVMC. IPEC’s mission is, “to ensure that new and current health professionals are proficient in the competencies essential for patient-centered, community- and population-oriented, interprofessional, collaborative practice.”

“Serving on the IPEC board aligns with numerous AAVMC initiatives working to promote and protect the health and wellbeing of people, animals and the environment,” said Maccabe. “I look forward to collaborating with like-minded health profession association leaders to foster innovation and excellence across our industry.”

Source: American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges