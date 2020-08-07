Private Directors Association has appointed Robert (Bob) Buddig to its national board of directors. Private Directors Association provides a national network where board directors, executives and professionals interested in board service can receive director training and be connected with private companies interested in securing exceptional board members.

“I am very pleased to welcome Bob to our board of directors,” said Joseph Poehling, chairman of the board for Private Directors Association. “Bob brings valuable experience in board governance, as well as significant leadership and financial expertise, to our national board.”

Buddig is part of a sibling team that, along with several non-family board members, manages Carl Buddig and Company, based in Homewood, Illinois (a southwest suburb of Chicago). Carl Buddig and Company is a 77-year-old, third-generation meat company that produces Carl Buddig lunch meats, Old Wisconsin sausage, Kingsford ribs and BBQ and many retailers’ private labels. Carl Buddig serves all channels, including retail, convenient/drug stores, big box, club and foodservice throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Buddig and his siblings have been involved with the Loyola Family Business Center for approximately 25 years and have held several leadership roles in the Center at board and chairman levels.

Source: Private Directors Association.