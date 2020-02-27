Biosafe Systems announces personnel changes

BioSafe Systems has announced the promotion of Jeff Madewell to Market Segment Manager for the Meat, Poultry and Seafood division. He became a part of BioSafe Systems in the beginning of 2018 as a Technical Sales Representative, where he quickly became involved with the service team and moved on to become a manager.

Madewell will be working with members of each segment on new and existing opportunities, service contracts and coordinating technology designs, configurations, quotes and proposals.

“Jeff has done an extraordinary job since he has been with BioSafe Systems,” says Rob Larose, President & CEO of BioSafe Systems. “He is leading the charge on securing BioSafe Systems’ multiple opportunities with our OxyFusion technology."

Additionally, BioSafe Systems has announced the promotion of Patrick Clark to Technical Marketing Manager. He will be based in Newark, Delaware, while supporting the agriculture and horticulture segments of USA and Canada. Clark started at BioSafe Systems in March of 2017 as a Technical Sales Representative for the Agriculture segment in the Northeastern region of the USA.

In his new position, Clark’s primary role will be the key liaison amongst the research and development, sales and marketing departments. He will be providing technical oversight for the marketing and design team, assist in management of products through their life cycles, provide technical product and agronomic support to the sales force, assist in the coordination and management of product research trials, conduct technical product and industry related trainings, contribute to developing market & brand strategies and product programs, assist the regulatory department in technical support of product labels, represent the company and its value within the industry and many more vital responsibilities as the position evolves to meet the company’s goals.

“Patrick is the perfect candidate for this position, and I believe his skillsets will help put us on the path to where we want to go. His knowledge of the industry and attention to detail will be greatly appreciated among his teammates,” states Jeff Kline, VP of Sales at BioSafe Systems.

BioSafe Systems has also announced the hire of Derrick Wiggins as a new Service Representative. Born and raised in Passaic, NJ, Derrick moved to Loganville, GA in 2012. He has worked as a Field Service Technician/Engineer for over 17 years and was stationed in Germany as a maintenance mechanic in the US Army for 3 years.

Wiggins has worked for Thermo, Diebold, Tomco2 Systems and Nissie ASB. With his CDL license, he drove trucks for FedEx. He was an HVAC Technician in hospitals where he was licensed and EPA certified. Derrick attended Lincoln Technical Institute for HVAC, APEX Technical School for Automotive and RETS Technical School for Automotive.

“I am truly honored to be a new member of the BioSafe Systems Team and look forward to doing my part to add to the growth of the company,” he said. When not working, Wiggins enjoys playing pool, working out and traveling.

For more information visit www.biosafesystems.com.