National Turkey Federation announces 2020 leaders

The National Turkey Federation (NTF) announced the 2020 officer team and Executive Committee. Ron Kardel, an Iowa turkey grower and vice chairman of West Liberty Foods, LLC, was elected 2020 NTF chairman. Phil Seger of Farbest Foods, Inc. steps into the role of vice chairman, and Ronnie Parker of Circle S Ranch will serve as secretary-treasurer. Kerry Doughty, former CEO of Butterball, LLC, becomes immediate past chairman.

“No matter your role in the turkey industry – grower, processor or supplier – we are all in this together,” said Ron Kardel, 2020 NTF chairman. “As a farmer, I’m an optimist by nature. There are a number of opportunities ahead for the industry as we work to ensure the safety of our products, explore ways to promote animal health, expand export market access and leverage the work NTF is doing to grow turkey’s presence in the barbecue community. I know that NTF is ready to lead the industry in taking full advantage of these opportunities and quickly respond to challenges that may arise. I am honored and humbled to represent this organization and the turkey industry as we look towards what I hope will be a great, profitable year for all of us.”

Kardel is a sixth-generation farmer and raises turkeys, corn and soybeans on his family farm in Walcott, Iowa. He has farmed full-time for the past 45 years and is a founder and Vice Chairman of the Board of West Liberty Foods, LLC, a grower-owned cooperative. Kardel has served on NTF’s Executive Committee since 2011. He earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Iowa State University. Kardel and his wife of 44 years, Susie, have three children and seven grandchildren.

In addition to the officer team, the following individuals will serve as NTF Executive Committee members in 2020: Mickey Baugher of Plainville Farms; Jay Jandrain of Butterball LLC; Doug Johnson of Perdue Farms Inc.; Dave Libertini of Hybrid Turkeys; Steve Lykken of Jennie-O Turkey Store; John Niemann of Cargill Protein; Ronnie Parker of Circle S Ranch; Bob Reinhard of Tyson Foods; Rick VanderSpek of Turkey Valley Farms; Carl Wittenburg of Protein Alliance Inc., and John Zimmerman of P&J Products Co.

