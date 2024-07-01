The National Turkey Federation is announcing the appointments of Dale Nellor as senior vice president of government affairs and Taya Machado as marketing manager.

Nellor brings to the NTF team more than 20 years of public policy experience working in Washington and will succeed Leslee Oden, who formally assumed her new role as president and CEO on July 1, 2024. Machado recently graduated from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, and will spearhead NTF marketing activities. The appointments follow the retirement of Joel Brandenberger, who served 33 years at NTF, 17 of those in the role of president and CEO.

A native of Nebraska, Nellor most recently served as the executive vice president of the National Water Resources Association. He previously served as an advisor to Senator Chuck Hagel of Nebraska, managed the legislative affairs efforts for USDA’s Rural Development mission and led the government affairs teams at the American Meat Institute and North American Millers’ Association. Nellor was raised on a diversified row crop and livestock operation in northeast Nebraska and remains active in the operation today. He graduated from Concordia University of Wisconsin in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science in business management. He currently lives in Annandale, Va., with his wife and their two sons.

With a strong background in barbecue and culinary culture, Machado has supported marketing efforts at several barbecue festivals and competitions across the country by capturing digital content and strategizing marketing needs for award-winning pitmasters and competition barbecue teams. She recently earned her bachelor’s degree in digital media innovation at Texas State University, resulting in a foundation in marketing and social principles and a passion for digital marketing and creative strategy. Machado originates from a small town in Central Texas called Seguin and now lives in Austin, Texas.

Source: National Turkey Federation