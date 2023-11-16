The National Turkey Federation had a welcome reception Nov. 14 to celebrate its return to the office suite it has occupied for the last 27 years and to unveil the modernized space that was fully renovated from floor to ceiling.

“NTF first moved into this office in March 1996 and though the old design served us well, it was easy to see that only cosmetic changes had been made since then,” said Joel Brandenberger, NTF president and CEO. “With this refresh and much-needed renovation, our staff looks forward to welcoming and hosting its members and friends of the U.S. turkey industry for many years to come.”

Features of the new office space include a state-of-the-art conference room with upgraded video conferencing features, updated internet and Wi-Fi, a kitchenette, welcome reception, energy-saving light features, modern furniture and bright accents throughout. Each staff member also has a convertible desk, which can be used in a standing or sitting position.

NTF offices. Image courtesy National Turkey Federation.

During the Nov. 14 reception, several industry friends were greeted by the entire NTF staff and celebrated the new space, which is prominently located just a few blocks from the White House in the heart of Washington, D.C. NTF offices are located on the 4th floor of the multiuse building at 1225 New York Avenue NW, a building that also includes a rooftop area that houses additional meeting rooms.

Source: National Turkey Federation