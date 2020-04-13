New space-saving Hi•Yield 14” Meat Saw from Hollymatic

Since 1937, Hollymatic has been manufacturing food processing equipment that surpasses their competition in efficiencies and value. Their most recent advancement is in the design of their new Hi•Yield 14” Meat Saw that provides a space-saving compact footprint for supermarkets, butcher shops and processors alike.

The Hollymatic Hi•Yield 14” Meat Saw has features that separate it from conventional saws. With swing-open construction, cleaning and blade changing is a breeze. Stainless steel upper and lower wheels are standard and can be easily removed for faster cleaning as well. The one-piece frame design improves sanitation and provides rigidity for added strength. Peaked upper housing helps prevent water damage and double-flanged wheels provide blade retention and tracking. Hollymatic’s 14” Saw also features safety interlocked doors. As an option, the 14” Saw can be equipped with an incorporated pusher plate which stays in place on the saw for ease of use as well as the increased safety of the operator. This convenient swing away design places it ready for use on those final few cuts.

For more information on Hollymatic’s Hi•Yield 14” Meat Saw, visit www.hollymatic.com.