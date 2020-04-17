Industrial vertical, immersion sump pumps and sewage ejector pumps

Vertiflo Pump Company’s Series 800 immersion sump pump applications include sump drainage, flood control and process drainage to meet EPA and OSHA requirements. Heads to 230’, temperatures to 350° F, pit depths to 26’ and up to 3,000 gpm. Semi­open impeller, external adjustment, standard NEMA C face motor. Cast iron, 316 SS or Alloy 20 construction. Series 700 sewage ejector pump applications include industrial wastes, sanitary wastes, process wastes, rendering wastes and pollution control. Heads to 100’, pit depths to 26’ and up to 1500 gpm. Cast iron construction.

