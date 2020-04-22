Steel King Industries welcomes Tom Koontz, P.E. as its new Director of Engineering

Steel King Industries Inc. has announced that Tom Koontz, P.E., joined Steel King Industries last month as its new Director of Engineering.

Koontz brings to the position a solid history of structural engineering knowledge gained through many years in the Material Handling industry, with Managerial and Director responsibilities in many of his previous positions. Koontz holds Professional Engineering licenses in 11 U.S. states and has experience with roll formed and structural rack, rack supported buildings, shuttle racks, and RISA design software. A member of the Rack Manufacturers Institute (RMI), Koontz will be a great asset to Steel King’s management team, the company said in a statement. Koontz is driven by the dynamics in the material handling industry and keeping up with the ever-changing building code requirements.

In his new role, Koontz will be responsible for managing the efforts of Steel King’s engineering department, providing expertise to all three manufacturing locations: Stevens Point, Wisconsin, New London, Wisconsin and Rome, Georgia.

He earned a Bachelor of Applied Science degree from Youngstown State University and is an AISC professional member.

