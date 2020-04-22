Raybern’s launches new sandwich line for grocery deli

Raybern’s, a brand known for offering authentic deli-style Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches, has yet again changed the sandwich category with its first-ever line of ready-to-eat deli sandwiches. Designed for all day parts, Raybern’s now provides ready to eat, breakfast biscuit and hoagie roll sandwiches, as well as the traditional lunch and dinner sandwiches that Raybern’s consumers have come to know and love. This new line is available at an SRP of $3.49 per sandwich in stores nationwide, beginning June 2020.

A first for the brand, these sandwiches will be available in the deli section and ready to heat counters awaiting consumers who are looking for a satisfying meal on-the-go, straight from their favorite grocery store. Raybern’s new breakfast sandwich includes a Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich and an Egg, Bacon & Cheese Sandwich variety, on either a hoagie roll or biscuit. Lunch and dinner options include many traditional fan favorites, including Philly Cheesesteak, Chicken Bacon Ranch, Roast Beef & Cheddar, Pastrami & Cheese, Southwest Steak, BBQ Pulled Pork and Ham & Swiss on a Pretzel Roll.

“We’re excited to share our favorite sandwiches with consumers in this new format,” shares Doug Hall, Director of Marketing at Raybern’s Foods. “We know many of our fans are looking for individual, heat and eat and grab and go meals. This is our solution to providing a quick meal consumers have come to love and trust, readily available for on-the-go consumption, but with the same great taste we’re known for.”

When it comes to sandwiches, Raybern’s has proven it is a brand that knows how to bring amazing flavor from the freezer or refrigerator to the microwave. Over thirty years ago, the founders Ray and Bernie envisioned sharing their love of New York-style deli sandwiches with the world. It took years to fully develop the Raybern’s bread recipe that cooks up “Bakery Soft” right from the microwave – as well as their signature Philly Cheesesteak and Pastrami recipes. Today, Raybern’s is proud to make millions of sandwiches each year, including the best-selling Philly Cheesesteak in America, according to 2017 Nielsen Scan Data. Now, the brand introduces their new deli ready to eat sandwiches for all day meal solutions.

Source: Raybern’s