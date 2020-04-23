Close cooperation between Busch AG and Busch France to save lives

Within just one week, Busch Switzerland, together with Busch France, equipped two Swiss hospitals with additional vacuum systems. One hospital in Basel and another hospital in the canton of Thurgau were each supplied by them with a triplex vacuum system with three R5 rotary vane vacuum pumps.

The vacuum systems were installed immediately and are ready for operation. In both cases, the vacuum systems are used to expand the existing vacuum supply in order to cope with an expected further rush of intensive care patients with coronavirus complications.

Busch Switzerland works closely together with the French Busch company in the design, construction and implementation of such vacuum systems. This week, further hospitals in Geneva and Basel will be supplied with similar vacuum systems.