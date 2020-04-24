Supplier News

Busch Spain provides vacuum system for a rapidly built emergency hospital in Madrid

Currently Spain has the second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infected people after the USA.  In an effort to meet hospital demands, within 48 hours, the Spanish army, firefighters and hundreds of volunteers set up and equipped an emergency hospital at the Madrid Exhibition Centre.  The emergency hospital can accommodate 6,000 patients. Now five hundred of them can receive intensive medical treatment and ventilation.

In order to be able to supply a suitable vacuum system in the shortest possible time, Busch Spain chose an extraordinary path:  The vacuum system in its own show room used for training purposes was quickly dismantled and immediately delivered to Madrid. The vacuum system consists of three R5 rotary vane vacuum pumps, mounted on a vacuum vessel and upstream bacteria filters. Since it was already ready for operation and connection, it could be used immediately.

For more information visit www.buschusa.com.

