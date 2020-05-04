VF 800 vacuum filler with UVC degermination module effective against viruses, spores and bacteria

First-class hygiene conditions are a must in food production and are becoming increasingly important. The emergence of the new coronavirus has taken the subject of hygiene to a new level. This is because the SARS-CoV-2 virus that triggers COVID-19 can survive as an aerosol for several hours in the air (e.g. after having been coughed out).

Thanks to their highly modern hygiene concept, the Handtmann VF 800 vacuum fillers also live up to this challenge. They offer not only innovative hygienic design and automatic cleaning programmes, but also an optional integrated UVC degermination module for degerminating the ambient air. In addition to bacteria, yeasts and spores, it efficiently inactivates in particular UV-sensitive viruses (e.g. influenza, corona) in the ambient air. Studies show that, due to the high UV sensitivity of coronavirus aerosols, UVC degermination can be an effective tool for the prevention of serious viral diseases of the respiratory tract, such as SARS. The spread of viruses and other airborne germs can thus be reliably prevented using the UVC degermination function of the Handtmann VF 800.

To this end, the air drawn in to cool the VF 800 vacuum fillers is guided to the integrated UVC degermination module, where viruses and airborne germs (e.g. listeria or spores from ageing chambers) are effectively inactivated. UVC degermination therefore represents an additional and very effective safety measure in the production process.

UVC degermination is one of the patented solutions in the Handtmann VF 800 vacuum fillers. The UVC degermination unit can be integrated as an option and is easy to retrofit. In addition to the reliable elimination of airborne germs, the cleaning programmes integrated as standard, for cleaning the feed system with warm water in the pasteurisation range up to 90 °C, also contribute to optimum hygiene conditions.

