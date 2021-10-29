Treating surfaces with bleach and other disinfectants is an effective way to eliminate bacteria and viruses but surfaces only remain clean until they are touched by a hand or contaminated item, coughed on, or sneezed on again. To keep surfaces sanitized between cleanings, Nanoshield can be applied to destroy viruses and bacteria 24/7 for up to 12 months. Nanoshield is scientifically proven to eliminate bacteria and viruses including SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19), Influenza, Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus, & Norovirus. Nanoshield, an EPA-registered active ingredient, is a patented use of embedding non-toxic copper particles at a nano-level in films, wipes, and other applications.

The self-disinfecting Nanoshield technology is available in a PET or PVC film that can be custom sized and applied to a variety of surfaces. Nanoshield self-disinfecting antimicrobial film can easily be applied to commonly touched surfaces and devices such as mobile phones, door handles, lift buttons, point-of-sale terminals, vending machines, and high contact and high touch points in public areas to diminish viruses and bacteria by up to 99.99 percent.

Nanoshield PET or PVC film contains a substrate with a special resin layer with an active copper component. The nano-copper reacts in three different ways to kill germs: as a positive ion, they attach to bacteria and viruses they attach to the outside structure altering them and stopping the way they work, combined with oxygen they form a chemical substance called Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS), damaging both the proteins and nucleic acids in viruses and bacteria providing an antibacterial and antiviral effect and in direct contact, the disrupt the protective protein that surrounds bacteria and viruses.

Independent evaluation of the Nanoshield product undertaken by Nestle Professional Services at its research facilities in Lausanne, Switzerland concluded that using Nanoshield on the live SARS CoV-2, the virus was significantly reduced (4 Log reduction) from surfaces within a short time frame. The research also showed the self-disinfecting properties of the Nanoshield film remained active under various practical use cases such as high frequency touching and daily cleaning.

Nanoshield is suitable for any situation with multiple use, high volume touch points such as healthcare, hospitality, travel, schools, universities, residential, and commercial building and many more workplace and social environments.

Nanoshield screen protectors for iPhone and Android are available for $14.95. Films and tapes that can be cut and custom-sized for application are available in a variety of sizes and prices start at $9.99. Nanoshield wipes, which provide 5 days of protection are available in a package of 50 for $14.99. For more information and purchasing, visit: https://nanoshield.co/.

Source: Nanoveu Pty Limited