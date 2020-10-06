Ecolab, the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has received another product approval from the U.S. EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Ecolab’s Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant is the first EPA-registered 3-in-1 peroxide hard-surface cleaner, glass cleaner and disinfectant cleared for use with electrostatic spray technology and proven effective at killing the SARS-CoV-2 virus in only 30 seconds. No product for electrostatic spray application is faster.

When used in electrostatic spray application, Ecolab’s Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant disinfects large indoor spaces efficiently and effectively. This industry leading product joins Ecolab’s roster of 10 disinfectants registered by the EPA as proven effective against SARS-CoV-2. Ecolab has among the broadest portfolio of products for use against the virus.

“Clean and safe environments have never been more critical to protecting people and building consumer confidence,” said Michael Johannsen, Ecolab executive vice president and general manager of Global Institutional. “With its industry leading 30-second SARS-CoV-2 kill claim, Ecolab’s Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant simplifies hygiene procedures and provides unsurpassed cleaning and disinfecting efficacy.”

Leveraging Ecolab’s extensive hospital hygiene expertise, this versatile disinfectant can be used across multiple environments, including hospitals, hotels and retail stores. In addition to its leading virus kill claims, Ecolab’s Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant is easy to use and delivers a streak-free clean across high-touch, hard surfaces and glass, with a pleasant and fresh scent. It simplifies the cleaning process and reduces the number of cleaning products required by combining an effective cleaner and disinfectant into one solution without the need to rinse between cleaning and disinfecting.

Ecolab’s Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant is one example of the innovative and effective solutions powering the new Ecolab Science Certified program, designed to help businesses meet heightened expectations for cleanliness and more stringent regulations to help protect against COVID-19 and other illnesses. In this environment, simple and effective cleaning and disinfecting solutions are critical to providing clean and safe spaces, and strengthening consumer confidence.

Developed using insights from proprietary Ecolab consumer research and informed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, Ecolab Science Certified is a comprehensive, science-based program that features hospital disinfectants and sanitizers paired with a detailed training program and a periodic auditing process conducted by highly trained Ecolab specialists. After meeting rigorous program criteria, customers can display the Ecolab Science Certified seal to let consumers know about their commitment to a higher level of cleanliness.

For more information about Ecolab’s Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant or to order, contact your local Ecolab representative or visit the product page on ecolab.com.