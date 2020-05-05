Process Expo 2021 management turned over to Messe Frankfurt Inc.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA), owners of the global food equipment and technology show PROCESS EXPO, has reached an agreement with Messe Frankfurt, Inc. The North American subsidiary of German-based Messe Frankfurt will assume responsibility of all aspects of the show’s management including sales, marketing, operations and sponsorships.

“We are extremely pleased to have Messe Frankfurt manage PROCESS EXPO 2021 which will take place October 12th through the 15th 2021 at McCormick Place” said Matt Malott, Chairman of the Food Processing Association (FPSA) and President and CEO/President of Multivac Inc. “Messe Frankfurt, as one of the world’s largest show organizers, brings an incredible wealth of expertise and organizational knowledge which will make our 2021 show an even more successful event that all attendees will find of great value.”

“The main objective for us is to deliver a high quality show for the industry,” said Konstantin von Vieregge, President of Messe Frankfurt, Inc. on plans for PROCESS EXPO. “Messe Frankfurt’s already successful portfolio of food technology trade shows arms us with a high level of technical expertise and access to a global network of resources. Our goal with PROCESS EXPO is to continue shaping the future of the global food technology industry while providing the highest level of service to all participants,” he said.

PROCESS EXPO is the nation’s largest horizontal trade show for the food and beverage processing industry. The event features roughly 500 exhibitors displaying the latest in machines, products, technology and services, as well as networking opportunities and educational programming for all segments of the food and beverage processing and packaging industry, including:

Bakery, Grains, Nuts, Seeds, Snacks

Beverage, Coffee Blends, Juices

Cheese, Dairy, Ice Cream, Milk, Yogurt

Meat, Poultry, Seafood

Pet Food, Treats

Prepared Foods, Fruits, Vegetables

Cannabis Edibles Processing and Packaging

Confectionery, Candy, Sweets

Co-Packers (Private Label and Contract Manufacturing Companies)

Food and Beverage Packaging

Through this management agreement, PROCESS EXPO will also join the portfolio of trade fairs organized by Messe Frankfurt for the food processing industry alongside IFFA, tecnofidta, Modern Bakery Moscow and Salon du Chocolat Moscow. The four international trade shows in Argentina, Russia and Germany track the dynamic growth in the food processing industry and promote innovative, practical solutions to sustainable and responsible food handling for a growing global population. These top international shows attract some 1,400 exhibitors and over 93,000 visitors from around the world. IFFA, which has taken place in Frankfurt am Main since 1949, serves as the international flagship event for the meat industry.

For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2021 please contact Kristy Meade at Kristy.Meade@usa.messefrankfurt.com.

Source: Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA)