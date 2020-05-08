Video | Coronavirus Coverage
USPOULTRY assisting processors, regulators in COVID-19 fight
May 8, 2020
Matt Spencer, director HR & Safety Programs, U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY), sat down with Andy Hanacek to discuss what the group is doing to help its members keep employees safe and the supply chain operating properly through the COVID-19 pandemic.
