Alchemy provides free COVID-19 kit for manufacturers/food processors

April 24, 2020
Industry News
Following the positive reception of their new COVID-19 training course, Alchemy has expanded its offerings with a kit of free resources to help manufacturers and food processors navigate the pandemic.

These resources include a series of training courses that equip workers with knowledge of sanitation, hygiene and more. In addition, Alchemy is offering employee engagement tools and materials including on-site breakroom videos, signage and guides to reinforce critical procedures.

All the COVID-19 and industry resources can be found on Alchemy’s devoted web page.

