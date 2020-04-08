Intertek Alchemy provides free COVID-19 safety training course

With the rapid spread of COVID-19, food companies around the world are doubling down on sanitation and protective measures to keep consumers and frontline workers safe. To help face these challenges, Intertek Alchemy has a released a new training course for frontline workers in the food processing industry – free of charge.

The COVID-19 course trains food industry workers on how to recognize symptoms, how to prevent transmission, and effective measures to mitigate the spread of the disease. The course is available online in both English and Spanish.

For more information visit https://www.alchemysystems.com/content/covid19-training-course/.