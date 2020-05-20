Meat and Poultry Industry NewsCoronavirus Coverage
Post-COVID-19 world should excite, not frighten processors

May 20, 2020
KEYWORDS COVID-19 / meat industry
Andy Hanacek, editor-in-chief of The National Provisioner, and Dr. Phil Bass, University of Idaho, talk about what history tells us about the meat industry’s resilience and its ability to create a new, better normal in the wake of catastrophic events.

