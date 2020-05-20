Video | Coronavirus Coverage
Post-COVID-19 world should excite, not frighten processors
May 20, 2020
No Comments
Andy Hanacek, editor-in-chief of The National Provisioner, and Dr. Phil Bass, University of Idaho, talk about what history tells us about the meat industry’s resilience and its ability to create a new, better normal in the wake of catastrophic events.
Slow connection? Would you rather listen to the podcast version of this interview? No problem. Just visit our podcast page, or play it below!↓↓
