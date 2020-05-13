SPX FLOW appoints J.P. Phillips as Americas Key Account Director

SPX FLOW has announced the appointment of J.P. Phillips as Americas Key Account Director - Strategic Partnerships to further support its customer-centric philosophy. Phillips has a great deal of experience and held the position of District Sales Manager - Food & Beverage at SPX FLOW for the past five years. Previously, he worked at AMPCO Pumps as well as the Food Equipment and Engineering Company, which is now Cummins Wagner.

Ava Drayton, VP, America Key Account and System Sales at SPX FLOW, said, “J.P. has proven success in his previous roles and is a welcome addition to our Key Account Management Team. We place a lot of value on long-term, sustainable relationships with our key customers and having the correct level of skills, resources and business acumen to support them is a critical part of our business.”

Phillips resides in Jupiter, Florida and will be based out of the SPX FLOW office in Charlotte North Carolina. He will provide strategic direction and leadership in the development and maintenance of long-term relationships and will help ensure a culture of customer-focused innovation and profitable growth using disciplined practices and processes. As part of SPX FLOW’s drive for continuous improvement and to share best practices, Phillips will be working with both global and regional colleagues.

Phillips said, “I am delighted to be part of the Key Account Management team. I am looking forward to working closely with regional sales leaders to ensure we sustain and deepen our relationships with major regional partners, integrators and customers. SPX FLOW is a great company to work for and I strongly believe in its focus on key customers and strategy for enhancing customer experiences at every point of a project’s lifecycle.”

