SPX FLOW appoints Simon Phillips to lead its commercial business in Europe, the Middle East & Africa

SPX FLOW Inc., a leading provider of process solutions, has appointed Simon Phillips as vice president and head of its commercial business in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA). Based in the UK, he will lead all sales and customer relationship operations for SPX FLOW in the region.

Phillips joins the company with more than three decades of experience, including 20 years with GE in a wide range of commercial, regional and general management roles. Most recently, he led digital solutions for the European region of Baker Hughes, the former GE Oil and Gas business.

“With about thirty percent of our total revenue coming from the EMEA region, we are excited to have Simon bring his wealth of experience, expertise and innovation across the industrial sector to our commercial leadership team,” said Dwight Gibson, chief commercial officer at SPX FLOW. “He embodies our company’s purpose, aspirations and values, and I am confident that our customers, employees and partners will see that firsthand as they interact with him.”

