SPX FLOW has appointed Sean Gorman District Sales Manager for the Southwestern U.S. territory. He will coordinate the sales and delivery of SPX FLOW solutions to food and beverage users in Southern California, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico. Gorman has been in the food processing equipment industry for 15 years, having worked in national and regional sales management positions for Sanimatic, Pentair-Sudmo and most recently ITT-Bournemann.

“The Southwestern territory is an important region to SPX FLOW and we are fortunate to have someone with Sean’s experience on our team. His background in equipment and process technology complements our product line nicely and his customer-focused sales approach has resulted in many long-lasting relationships,” said Mark Scheid SPX FLOW West Region Leader.

As food and beverage District Sales Manager for the Southwestern U.S. territory, Gorman will support and grow sales of the hygienic component portfolio, including SPX FLOW pumps, valves, homogenizers, centrifuges and scraped-surface heat exchangers, as well as process optimization services. He will also manage channel partner relationships for the region.

Gorman attended Purdue University Fort Wayne and holds certifications from the American Institute of Baking.

For more information visit www.spxflow.com.