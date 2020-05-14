Meat and Poultry Industry NewsMeat and Poultry ProcessingExpert Commentary
Video | Coronavirus Coverage

Feeding the world vs. employee health and safety: a balancing act

May 14, 2020
KEYWORDS COVID-19 / employee wellness / worker safety
Reprints
No Comments

Christine Tenley, Burr & Forman LLP, discusses how processors are trying to balance their employees’ safety and health with having to stay in operation under the President’s Executive Order, and offers a few examples of successful initiatives she has seen in the industry.

Slow connection? Would you rather listen to the podcast version of this interview? No problem. Just visit our podcast page, or play it below!↓↓

 

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.