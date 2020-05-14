Video | Coronavirus Coverage
Feeding the world vs. employee health and safety: a balancing act
May 14, 2020
No Comments
Christine Tenley, Burr & Forman LLP, discusses how processors are trying to balance their employees’ safety and health with having to stay in operation under the President’s Executive Order, and offers a few examples of successful initiatives she has seen in the industry.
Slow connection? Would you rather listen to the podcast version of this interview? No problem. Just visit our podcast page, or play it below!↓↓
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.