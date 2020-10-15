Few could have predicted the changes the retail and foodservice industries would experience in the first half of this year. And while the past few months haven’t been without challenges, the seafood department was poised for growth heading into 2020 and many of those opportunities remain. Consumers are cooking at home more than ever, and seafood has experienced increased demand at retail. Home cooks are looking for satisfying foods, especially quality protein sources that offer health and immunity benefits, and wild and sustainable Alaska seafood fits the bill.

Foodservice typically accounts for two-thirds of domestic seafood consumption. Recent Datassential research revealed that seafood was the second-most missed menu item from restaurants during the early days of the pandemic when many operations closed. With restaurants now adapting to COVID-related challenges with shifts to takeout menus, home meal prep kits and more, we worked directly with chefs to provide wild Alaska seafood, coordinate chef cooking demos across social media and share tips on wild Alaska species and cooking techniques that are better suited for takeout service and re-heating.

Products like wild Alaska pollock burgers and nuggets, wild Alaska salmon burgers and crispy fried wild Alaska pollock and cod for sandwiches or tacos are well-suited for takeout and reheating, while some foodservice operators have provided wild Alaska salmon or halibut fillets with spice mixes and sides for customers to cook at home. Our goal is to support the restaurant industry as much as possible while meeting consumer desire for wild, sustainable Alaska seafood in whatever avenue it can be available to them. The availability of our high-quality, wild and sustainable frozen seafood is more important than ever and allows restaurants and operators more flexibility in using the products as they work within limited service options.

REFRIGERATED FISH/HERRING/SEAFOOD:

TOP 10 RETAIL BRANDS Brand Dollar Sales Dollar Sales % Chg YAgo Unit Sales Unit Sales % Chg YAgo Private Label $149,949,729 23.5% 22,771,587 10.7% Trans Ocean $64,377,335 -3.8% 25,965,870 1.9% Acme $31,796,353 9.3% 3,490,907 9.1% Louis Kemp Crab Delights $28,141,437 97.5% 9,135,455 83.8% Echo Falls $27,136,068 16.5% 3,091,229 13.5% Vita $23,477,945 2.1% 3,849,697 1.1% Ducktrap River $22,576,304 35.5% 2,775,995 39.6% Latitude 45 $21,421,691 142.4% 3,145,770 115.9% Chicken of the Sea $21,181,219 8.9% 1,203,969 12.8% Dockside Classics $20,975,745 22.0% 3,400,398 20.3% Total Category $801,878,610 16.8% 132,627,438 13.7% Source: IRI, a Chicago-based market research firm (@iriworldwide). Total US - Multi Outlet w/ C-Store (Grocery, Drug, Mass Market, Convenience, Military and Select Club & Dollar Retailers), latest 52 weeks ending Sept. 6, 2020. Note: Rankings of top brands are NOT totaled brands (e.g. all brand lines/extensions rolled up into a single figure), but rather individual brand lines.

FROZEN SEAFOOD CATEGORY Brand Dollar Sales Dollar Sales % Chg YAgo Unit Sales Unit Sales % Chg YAgo Frozen Fish/Seafood $2,989,998,792 28.3% 354,602,613 20.7% Frozen Shrimp $3,500,165,484 29.0% 378,337,682 25.3% Total Frozen Seafood $6,490,164,276 28.7% 732,940,295 23.0% Source: IRI, a Chicago-based market research firm (@iriworldwide). Total US - Multi Outlet w/ C-Store (Grocery, Drug, Mass Market, Convenience, Military and Select Club & Dollar Retailers), latest 52 weeks ending Sept. 6, 2020. Note: Rankings of top brands are NOT totaled brands (e.g. all brand lines/extensions rolled up into a single figure), but rather individual brand lines.

Meanwhile, retailers were dealing with almost the opposite challenge, an increased consumer demand especially for frozen and shelf-stable products. Frozen seafood sales were up 42 percent and volume was up 34 percent for the week ending Aug. 23, compared with the same week last year, according to IRI and 210 Analytics. Fortunately, Alaska’s flash-freezing processes have always been an integral part of preserving quality through the supply chain and consumers have been able to consistently find frozen and shelf-stable (canned or smoked) wild Alaska seafood at most retailers. Knowing many consumers still need to get their sea legs in seafood preparation, we’ve worked with retailers to highlight wild Alaska seafood in regular online cooking classes and collaborated on in-store promotions to ensure wild seafood is available and top of mind.

While we know we’re not unique in this challenge, the Alaska seafood industry has taken steps over the past few months to ensure the health and safety of our communities and industry while still ensuring the future health and resilience of our food sources for generations to come. Knowing that Alaska seafood is rich in various immune-boosting nutrients at a time when health is so important, we are dedicated to doing what’s necessary to ensure access and awareness of this valuable product while supporting the Alaska fisherman who dedicate their lives to the sea. As consumer demand for nutritious, sustainable and wild seafood continues to increase, we are excited to continue to support an industry made up of thousands of devoted fishermen, processors, scientists and more, who work together to bring nutritious food to consumers while protecting our marine ecosystems. NP