New MADISAN 75 sanitizer kills human Coronavirus

May 19, 2020
Madison Chemical introduces MADISAN 75 (EPA #10324-81-110), a 4-chain quaternary surface sanitizer, disinfectant, mildewstat, and virucide for hard, non-porous and inanimate surfaces in various settings including food processing and foodservice facilities, as well as hospitals, healthcare facilities, nursing homes, institutional, industrial and transportation.  MADISAN 75 kills the Human Coronavirus, Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) and a variety of animal viruses specified on the EPA registered label.  MADISAN 75 appears on EPA List N: Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2.  It is ideal for a range of industries and applications, including food and beverage processing, hospitals and healthcare facilities, Nursing Homes, schools, restaurants, industrial facilities including manufacturing, and more.

MADISAN 75 is acceptable for use in food and beverage plants as a D2 sanitizer for hard non-porous surfaces, not always requiring a rinse.  It sanitizes food processing equipment at 1-2.67 oz per 4 gallons of water (150-400 ppm active quat).   Do not rinse.  To sanitize immobile items such as food processing equipment, flood the area with appropriate concentration active solution for at least one (1) minute, ensuring that all surfaces are thoroughly wetted.  Drain excess solution from the surface and allow to air dry.  This product was evaluated in water up to 500 ppm hardness and found to be an effective food contact surface sanitizer against a variety of microorganisms.  See the EPA label for a full list of specific claims.

MADISAN 75 is also acceptable for use in food and beverage plants as a Q3 shell egg sanitizing compound. 

MADISAN 75 also reduces a wide variety of pathogenic bacteria, including Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella enterica, Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, and more. 

For more information visit www.madchem.com.

