Madison Chemical introduces ProClean SURFACE DISINFECTANT (EPA #10324-85-110), a 1-step, ready-to-use surface sanitizer, disinfectant, and virucide for hard, non-porous and inanimate surfaces in various commercial, industrial and institutional settings. ProClean SURFACE DISINFECTANT kills the Human Coronavirus, Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) and a variety of animal viruses specified on the EPA registered label. ProClean SURFACE DISINFECTANT appears on EPA List N: Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2 (reference EPA registration #10324-85-110). It contains no fragrances, bleach, harsh acids, or phosphates, and is ideal for a range of industries and applications, including airports and aircraft, animal care/veterinary facilities, automobiles, offices, food and beverage processing, hospitals, healthcare, and medical facilities, restaurants, retail stores, schools and churches, industrial facilities including manufacturing, homes, and more.

ProClean SURFACE DISINFECTANT is a 1-step, Ready-to-Use, non-abrasive formula that cleans, disinfects, and removes odors on hard, non-porous surfaces, leaving surfaces smelling clean and fresh. It can save time and improve health and safety conditions in a wide range of applications. Packaged in a range of sizes, from 12x1 quart cases up to 330-gallon totes.

ProClean SURFACE DISINFECTANT kills HIV, HBV, and HCV on pre-cleaned, hard, non-porous surfaces/objects previously soiled with blood/bodily fluids. It also reduces a wide variety of pathogenic bacteria, including Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella enterica, Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, and more.

For additional information, visit www.madchem.com