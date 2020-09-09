BioSafe Systems’ SaniDate All Purpose Disinfectant is now labeled to kill human coronavirus. It is categorized as “SaniDate 6%” on List N—the exclusive collection of disinfectants meeting specific criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2. This peroxyacetic acid product already attracts consumers as a three-in-one disinfectant with vast applications, but with the EPA approval its mass appeal has leveled up.

This three-in-one solution saves time and money by cleaning, disinfecting and deodorizing hard surfaces in one step with one product. In addition to human coronavirus, SaniDate All Purpose Disinfectant works against Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus and Salmonella enterica. SaniDate All Purpose Disinfectant has proven useful for complete cleaning coverage in the home, office, schools, vehicles, the garage, the toolshed etc.

SaniDate All Purpose Disinfectant also eliminates mold and mildew and mitigates its growth and spread. Use this disinfectant on a daily basis to clean dirt, grime, oils and other common soils found on hard, non-porous surfaces in high-traffic areas of public life.

For more information visit www.biosafesystems.com.