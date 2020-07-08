New literature details MADISAN 75 sanitizer

Madison Chemical introduces new literature that details MADISAN 75 (EPA #10324-81-110), a 4-chain quaternary surface sanitizer that kills the Human Coronavirus. The 2-page, full-color brochure explains how this disinfectant, mildewstat, and virucide for hard, non-porous, and inanimate surfaces is ideal for a wide variety of installations, including industrial and manufacturing environments. In addition to the Human Coronavirus, MADISAN 75 kills the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) and a variety of animal viruses specified on the EPA registered label. MADISAN 75 appears on EPA List N: Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2. Copies of the brochure are available by request. In addition to industrial and manufacturing environments, MADISAN 75 is ideal for use in hospitals/healthcare/veterinary facilities, food and beverage processing plants, schools, restaurants, transportation, and more.

For additional information, visit www.madchem.com.