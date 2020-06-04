Diestel introduces Sous-Vide Turkey Meatloaf

Ready for the next easy-to-prep dinner solution the family can’t stop asking for? Introducing Diestel’s Sous-Vide Turkey Meatloaf. Super juicy and tender, delectably flavorful, and beautifully lean and clean, this is not your mama’s meatloaf! Available in traditional and Florentine flavors, the fully-cooked turkey meatloaf is made from butcher-quality, whole-muscle cuts to deliver authentic turkey flavor and premium texture with every bite. The sous-vide cooking method ensures a moist and tasty loaf every time, all while making it super simple to get dinner on the table in 30 minutes. Pre-formed and pre-sauced, it’s ready to serve after simply re-heating it with a quick boil on the stove-top or warming it in the oven or microwave.

An ode to the classic comfort food recipe but low in fat, calories and cholesterol, the traditional turkey meatloaf is blended together with bread crumbs, rolled oats and eggs, while the Florentine turkey meatloaf is stuffed with a delectable mix of spinach and feta crumbles. Both meatloaves are topped with a sweet tomato glaze. Crafted with care from thoughtfully raised, slow-grown turkeys given individual care, a wholesome 100% vegetarian diet, plenty of fresh air, and room to roam, the premium products are completely free of antibiotics, carrageenan, and MSG. No mess (all meat!), the delicious meatloaves clock in at a whopping 20g of protein per serving.

“We’re putting turkey back on the at-home dinner menu with our modern, sustainable take on meatloaf,” said Heidi Diestel, turkey farmer. “A perfect stress-free meal for a hectic weeknight, Diestel’s tasty meatloaves are sure to satisfy everyone from the pickiest little eater to the gourmet foodie of the family.”

Diestel’s new Sous-Vide Meatloaves are available to retailers nationwide for an SRP of $8.99 per 16oz box. The product is sold frozen and designed to serve 2-3 people.

Source: Diestel Turkey Farm