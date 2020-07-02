Wayne Farms partners with iconic Walmart to bring natural products to retail

Two iconic American brands will be joining forces to provide further variety to shoppers. Wayne Farms LLC’s (Wayne Farms) original CHEF’S CRAFT Gourmet Chicken will now be sold at Walmart stores across the country this September.

CHEF’S CRAFT chicken is a line of gourmet products thoughtfully inspired by chefs, skillfully crafted by experts and perfectly suited for culinary creations. These minimally processed products are gluten-free, preservative-free and all-natural. This means all the chicken is 100 percent farm-raised and contains no nitrates, MSG and artificial ingredients.

The Flame Grilled Chicken Breast Fillet, Gluten Free Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks and Grilled Chicken Breast Chunks will all be sold at Walmart stores this fall. Each of these products is made from no-antibiotics ever, vegetarian fed chickens.

“CHEF’S CRAFT chicken has previously only been offered to the foodservice industry, this is the first time these gourmet products will be sold in grocery stores,” said Megan Ernst, senior marketing manager of Wayne Farms LLC. “We are excited to partner with Walmart to offer this all-natural line of products directly to consumers and present high-protein meal options families can feel good about eating.”

The Flame Grilled Chicken Breast Fillets are seasoned, grilled, and prepared by sous vide cook method to provide a perfectly tender and delicious chicken breast fillet. These breasts have to simply be unthawed then warmed on a stovetop, microwave or a conventional oven, making it easy to create a healthy dinner in less than 30 minutes.

The Gluten-Free Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks are prepared using a microwave or conventional oven and are crisp and flavorful. Only taking a few minutes to prepare, the breaded chicken is a perfect finger food for families or compliments vegetable, pasta and rice dishes.

The Grilled Chicken Breast Chunks are cooked via a microwave, conventional oven or skillet in a matter of minutes. Perfect for salads, rice bowls, kebobs or on their own, these bitesize chunks add a nutritious protein to any meal.

“As shoppers cook at home more than ever before, we want to bring them the same high-quality chicken they would expect in a restaurant,” Ernst added. “We also want to provide products that are nutritious, yet easy to quickly prepare. We know how busy consumers are, so we want to be able to provide them with a feel-good-meal in less than 30 minutes.”

Ernst also said CHEF’S CRAFT brand wants to ensure the products they offer are affordable and accessible to everyone, making Walmart the perfect retailer for this launch.

This is the second Wayne Farms line of products to be sold in grocery stores. The other line offered in retail locations is their NAKED TRUTH Premium Chicken, which is available at Harris Teeter and Whole Foods Market. NAKED TRUTH products also are sold directly to the foodservice industry.

To learn more about the launch of CHEF’S CRAFT chicken in Walmart this fall, visit https://chefscraftgourmet.com/.

Source: Wayne Farms LLC