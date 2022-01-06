Home Chef and Skinnytaste , the popular recipe and cookbook franchise founded by chef Gina Homolka, have teamed up to bring customers 12 simple and well-balanced meals to kick off the new year with a fresh start. For a limited time only, Home Chef will feature three rotating Skinnytaste recipes each week, and two in-store Classic Meal Kits will be available at Kroger Family of Stores nationwide.

Home Chef and Skinnytaste joined forces for the first time last year, and after hearing positive feedback from their customers and communities, the two came together once more to make balanced home cooked meals more accessible. The 12 recipes were co-created for different dietary preferences and needs such as sodium sensible, calorie conscious and vegetarian.

"At the start of a new year, we know people often set resolutions around cooking and meal choices such as trying to cook more at home, eating more balanced meals or learning new cooking skills, " said Shira Schwarz, senior director of marketing, Home Chef. "That's why we're thrilled to launch our latest collaboration with Gina, so customers can start the year with Skinnytaste recipes that make eating well feel easier and don't sacrifice flavor, quality or convenience."

Over the next four weeks, customers can try eight new Skinnytaste recipes, including Latin-Style Steak with Onions and Tomatoes, Butternut Squash and Black Bean Enchiladas, Sesame Tofu Rice Bowls and Oven-Ready Crispy Chicken Piccata. Four returning fan-favorite meals, such as Basil-Parmesan Crusted Salmon and Shrimp Scampi with Broccoli Orzo, will be featured on the Skinnytaste menu as well.

"I heard the overwhelming feedback from my community and fans about my collaboration with Home Chef last year, and I'm excited to introduce my newest recipe lineup which includes more meal options each week," said Gina Homolka, author and recipe developer, Skinnytaste. "Featuring 12 carefully crafted recipes, I hope our co-created meals inspire people to prepare fresh, delicious and simple meals their whole family will love. Plus, new for this launch, people can order multiple Skinnytaste meals from Home Chef's online menu each week and find our meal kits in local Kroger grocery stores, making simple, well-balanced and delicious meals even more accessible."

Adapted from Gina's newest cookbook, " Skinnytaste Air Fryer Dinners: 75 Health Recipes for Easy Weeknight Meals ," the Home Chef and Skinnytaste Sesame Tofu Rice Bowls give customers a chance to try the new recipe with pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions without an air fryer.

To learn more about the Home Chef and Skinnytaste menu, visit cook.homechef.com/skinnytaste . Follow Home Chef on Facebook and Instagram to stay in the know about the latest product news and giveaways.

Source: Home Chef