Quantum Americas has published a report about a recent product in a meat processing facility. Thomas Foods International had originally a Urethane cementitious floor in the new Swedesboro, NJ facility. After one year of operations, the anti-slip profile was gone, and floors became very slippery and difficult to clean. Quantum found a solution with its Quantum Ultra MMA flooring, which can be applied and cured within a 24-hour period.

To read the report, visit https://www.hygienicbuilders.com/overnight-urethane-floor-retrofit.