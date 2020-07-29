Brakebush is introducing two new items to add to their extensive no antibiotics ever (NAE) chicken portfolio: an NAE Panko Coated Portioned Tender and a Homestyle Pepper Boneless Wing. Both new items are fully cooked, and can be prepared baked or fried.

Brakebush has a significant portfolio of chicken fed an all vegetarian diet and raised with no antibiotics ever to help foodservice operators meet consumer demand. The full portfolio of Brakebush NAE options include a wide variety of fully cooked chicken products and ready-to-cook IQF breast fillets, tenders and chunks – which provide excellent flexibility for numerous menu applications.

For more information visit https://brakebushchicken.com/.

Source: Brakebush Bros.