ProMach, a worldwide leader in packaging machinery solutions, announced today that it has acquired Fogg Filler Company, a market leader in the design and manufacture of rotary filling systems for the liquids industry. The addition of Fogg continues ProMach’s growth into more advanced filling capabilities, bringing a strong expertise in Extended Shelf Life (ESL) filling systems for hot and cold applications along with other innovative filling systems for food and beverage customers around the globe.

Fogg, founded in 1956 by Clyde Fogg, began as a small machinery rebuild shop and progressed over the years to become a premier filling machinery provider under the leadership of his sons Jon and Mike Fogg and subsequently his grandson Ben Fogg, continuing the family business for a third generation. Fogg now provides rotary filling, capping, bottle rinsing, cap sorting, and cap sterilization systems to a wide range of companies in the dairy, juice, water, alcohol, food, pharmaceutical, chemical, and other consumer packaged goods markets. The Fogg tradition of quality, innovation, and outstanding customer service has endured for over 60 years, with thousands of machine installations around the world.

“The Fogg brand is well known and highly regarded in the marketplace and we are thrilled to welcome the entire Fogg team to ProMach,” said Mark Anderson, ProMach President and CEO. “Fogg shares the same commitment as ProMach for bringing value and unwavering support to their customer base, which makes them a perfect fit for what ProMach customers have come to know and expect when working with us.

“With the addition of Fogg,” added Anderson, “ProMach now has a very comprehensive filling technologies portfolio for rigid containers to meet nearly any customer need. And when you layer in ProMach’s strong individual product brands and expertise across nearly all parts of the packaging line, whether in filling, capping, labeling, robotics, case packing, or overall line integration, the true value of partnering with ProMach becomes clear. We are in a unique position to meet our customers wherever they are on their packaging journey – whether they need standalone packaging machines, cellular integrated packaging systems, or complete turnkey packaging line solutions – today, tomorrow, and for the long-term future.”

Based in Holland, Michigan, Fogg handles a wide variety of customer applications, from flavored waters to wine, milk, orange juice, beer, kombucha, antifreeze, and much more including both carbonated and non-carbonated liquids. Fogg gravity and pressure gravity filling technologies can fill containers up to 5 liters in size, with a broad machinery range from up to 120 filling valve systems that run at speeds up to 1,200 bottles per minute all the way to compact footprint, entry level systems for smaller plants with lower production rates. All Fogg fillers are designed to fit with Fogg’s other equipment offerings such as cappers, rinsers, sanitizers, and skids and can be fully integrated into monobloc filler/capper combinations or tribloc rinser/filler/capper combinations for a complete turnkey solution. Fogg’s filling machinery can also be provided with HEPA filtration enclosures, clean in place (CIP) systems, customized safety and sanitation guarding, change parts carts, and much more.

Fogg joins ProMach’s Filling Business Line along with existing ProMach product brands Modern, Pacific, and Federal. “The addition of Fogg to our already strong filling systems lineup means our customers have access to over 225 combined years of filling expertise backed by more than 350 team members focused on designing, manufacturing, and supporting our keystone filling solutions in the marketplace,” said Doug Stambaugh, ProMach President, Primary Packaging. “ProMach now has one of the most robust lineups of liquid filling technologies in the world, with gravity, pressure gravity, fill-to-level, net weight, volumetric, and flow meter filling systems available to our entire customer base through our Pacific, Federal, and Fogg product brands. Whatever liquid filling challenges our customers face, we can consult with them to provide the right filling solution for their business. Additionally, we can partner with customers beyond the filler to provide the choice of some of the best technology in the world to make their products stand out on the shelf with decorative labeling systems from our P.E. Labellers product brand and capping systems from our Zalkin product brand.”

Current Fogg Owner Ben Fogg will continue leading the Fogg team that includes over 170 employees from their Michigan location. ProMach will continue to invest in Fogg’s team, brand, products, services, and facility to further advance its position as a leader in filling technologies.

“We’ve watched Fogg transform over the last decade into one of the strongest filler OEMs in the marketplace under the leadership of Ben Fogg and we are very excited to have him join ProMach,” added Anderson. “His stellar team and tremendous products come from their beautiful 107,000 square foot headquarters that brings another flagship facility to showcase all that ProMach can do to deliver value, commitment, and support to our entire customer base.”

“ProMach and Fogg bring together a tremendous amount of experience and success in complementary and diverse markets,” said Fogg. “We share a common strategic vision for the long-term future, and we have an outstanding opportunity to better serve our mutual customers and introduce new customers to some of the most innovative solutions across the entire packaging line. I’m proud of the history and success Fogg has had for over three generations and the Fogg legacy remains steadfast and unchanged – we are fully committed to providing the global marketplace with the foremost filling technology and support bar none. I firmly believe with ProMach we have the ideal partner to help us continue our tremendous growth – one that will provide strength, stability, and continued investment so we can continue expanding the Fogg brand into the marketplace with new products, new innovations, new geographies, and much more.

“I very much look forward to continuing to lead the Fogg team as we enter the next chapter of our story,” added Fogg. “Our entire management team is excited to build and nurture our partnership with ProMach to bring customers around the globe the best experience they can have with a packaging machinery partner.”

For more information about Fogg visit them online at www.FoggFiller.com.