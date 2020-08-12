As the small community of Dobson, Ga., struggled with the impact of COVID-19 on local schools, a local Wayne Farms employee saw an opportunity to intervene with a $10,000-plus fundraising effort focused on remote learning and digital home education.

The fundraising effort began with Candace Murphy’s own experiences in the community. Her duties as a nurse and occupational health specialist with the Wayne Farms Dobson facility put her on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, and that vantage gave her a unique perspective on the needs of local students. As social distancing policies were implemented and parent concerns grew, local officials tasked with making sure home-educated students received adequate instruction realized many families didn’t have access to the necessary technology.

As the area’s largest employer and a long-time community partner, Wayne Farms has a history of supporting local causes and programs. So when Murphy approached Dobson Complex management with the idea of a fundraiser to provide computer technology to facilitate remote learning for Surry County students, the idea took wings and employees across the local complex were on board. Over the course of the next few days, Murphy’s contagious enthusiasm swept through the ranks. The result—$10,000 in cash and an entire pickup truck load of writing materials, earbuds and tech accessories that will be needed by Surry County students requiring virtual learning as COVID-19 continues to run its course.

Murphy recently joined with Wayne Farms representatives and local officials to present the cash and equipment donations. “We’re so glad to be able to help our local schools—we live and work here too, so making sure our students are equipped and ready to learn is a priority for everyone,” said Murphy.

Source: Wayne Farms