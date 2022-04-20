Wayne Farms North Alabama has donated approximately 200 cases of fresh, Alabama-grown chicken wings to support one of Huntsville’s largest community fundraising festivals—the Battle of the Buffalo Wing Festival. This year’s Festival is slated for April 23, 2022 from noon until 5 pm at Huntsville’s Big Spring Park.





ABOUT BATTLE OF THE BUFFALO

Battle of the Buffalo is a non-profit organization that exists to reduce the effects of cancer on families within the communities of Huntsville, Madison County, and the North Alabama area. The organization was founded in 2009 by the brothers of the Theta Pi Chapter of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity in honor of their late brother Paul Salmon, who passed away from Leukemia in 2007. Each year, Battle of the Buffalo hosts an annual chicken wing festival and 5k in Downtown Huntsville to raise awareness of the continuous fight against cancer through treatment, support, and research from Clearview Cancer Institute, Russel Hill Cancer Foundation, and HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, raising over $200,000 to date. For more information visit https://battleofthebuffalo.org/.

ABOUT WAYNE FARMS LLC

Wayne Farms North Alabama is part of Wayne Farms LLC, one of Alabama’s largest poultry producers with operations in Decatur and Albertville, partnering with hundreds of local farms and employing more than 5,000 residents statewide. Based in Oakwood, GA, Wayne Farms LLC is the seventh-largest vertically integrated poultry producer in the U.S. with annual sales exceeding $2 billion. A subsidiary of Continental Grain Company, Wayne Farms owns and operates 10 fresh and further-processed facilities throughout the Southeast, produces more than 2.6 billion pounds of poultry products each year, and employs more than 9,000 individuals. Producing products under the brand names of WAYNE FARMS fresh and prepared chicken; PLATINUM HARVEST premium fresh chicken; CHEF’S CRAFT gourmet chicken; NAKED TRUTH premium chicken; and LADYBIRD premium chicken, Wayne Farms has a well-known history of delivering exceptional poultry products to some of the largest industrial, institutional, and foodservice companies across America.

Source: Wayne Farms North Alabama