With five tons of fresh chicken wings from Wayne-Sanderson Farms on the menu, the stage is set for Huntsville’s annual “Battle of the Buffalo” festival and charity fundraiser on April 13. Hosted at Big Spring Park in Alabama, the annual philanthropic chicken wing festival invites chefs, restaurants and amateur wing-masters from across the region to compete in a contest for the best recipe. Proceeds from the event will benefit cancer research and treatments, providing support to those battling cancer in the community.

“This is our third year participating in the Battle of the Buffalo Wing Festival, and we are thrilled to be part of such a wonderful event in the community,” said Jennifer Hurt, field recruiter at Wayne-Sanderson Farms’ Decatur complex. “In addition to providing wings for the cook-off competition, our team members are excited to take part in the event, and we expect to have 25-50 volunteers present to help support this worthy cause and our north Alabama neighbors.”

Local personalities and food experts will serve as judges for the “Tastiest Wings in the Tennessee Valley” wing cook-off, and a new “crowd favorite” category will be awarded. Wayne-Sanderson Farms’ Corporate Chef Beau Batchelor will be among the judges. As a food scientist and research chef by trade, Batchelor is a wing expert, spending his days formulating new tastes, textures and preparation methods at the company’s Customer Innovation Center in Decatur, Ala.

“At Wayne-Sanderson Farms, we produce millions of chicken wings for our restaurant and food service customers across the country,” said Batchelor. “As a judge, I will be looking for contestants to serve up something different and exciting, including unique flavors, preparation methods, and sauces that elevate the classic wing we all know and love.”

Over the years, the Huntsville event has raised more than $300,000 for the Russel Hill Cancer Foundation and the Hudson Alpha Institute for Biotechnology. Clearview Cancer Institute is co-sponsoring this year’s event, and all donated funds will benefit cancer research, treatment and financial support for patients in the form of transportation, prescription assistance and other critical needs.

“Last year was the biggest event ever, so we are ready for a big turnout this year and couldn’t be more excited,” said Grant Hershbine, executive director for this year’s Battle of the Buffalo festival. “This event is critical for local cancer patients, survivors and their families. With the support of Wayne-Sanderson Farms and the community, this is making a real difference.”

The Battle of the Buffalo wing festival will run from noon until 6 p.m. on April 13 at Big Spring Park in downtown Huntsville. The traditional 5k Salmon Run will precede the event, beginning at 9 a.m. Admission includes approximately two pounds of chicken wings and a beverage for $15 per ticket if preordered, and $20 if purchased on the day of. The event will include additional food vendors, live music, an inflatable obstacle course and family-friendly games.

