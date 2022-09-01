Wayne-Sanderson Farms garnered 14 separate safety awards at this year’s National Safety Conference for the Poultry Industry, proving once again that the company’s Zero Accident Culture approach to employee safety and health reduces lost time accidents and injuries.

Industry leaders and peers joined company safety and leadership staff this week to recognize accomplishments during the industry’s largest annual safety-focused event. Wayne-Sanderson Farms received two prestigious Industry Innovation Awards and 12 separate facility awards for innovative and effective employee safety and health results over the last year. Awards were based on injury statistics over a three-year span in tandem with evaluation of written applications by judges.

The awards recognition for safety performance reflects a historically strong showing for the company, who’s safety record has steadily improved over the last seven years. Under the leadership of Senior Director of Safety and Health Reggie McLee, the Zero Accident Culture platform was launched in 2015 to focus on sustainable safe practices across the entire workforce. Stressing personal responsibility and accountability for safe performance and accident avoidance, the safety team created a proprietary Supervisors Safety Matrix, with tools and processes supervisors could use to observe, analyze and improve workplace behaviors and map out best practices to avoid risks and improve safety company-wide.

With accident and DART rates significantly below the industry standard and corresponding drops in numbers of claims and worker’s compensation expenses, Clint Rivers, Wayne-Sanderson Farms President and CEO, noted the safety team’s relentless approach to safe practices and employee health and welfare. “Our people are the most important part of our success,” said Rivers. “When we focus on safe practices and the safety of our coworkers every day, it becomes personal. We’re partnering with our team members to improve our entire operation and these awards are evidence that it’s working.”

Wayne-Sanderson Farms awards:

Industry Innovation Awards

Wayne-Sanderson Farms Corporate: Company-wide corporate and complex supervisor Safety Matrix

Wayne-Sanderson Farms Albertville Hatchery: Formaldehyde Safe Distribution System Engineering and Process

Awards of Distinction

Wayne-Sanderson Farms Dothan, AL: Hatchery

Wayne-Sanderson Farms Troy, AL: Hatchery

Wayne-Sanderson Farms Adel, GA: Hatchery

Wayne-Sanderson Farms Decatur, AL: Prepared Foods Facility

Awards of Honor

Wayne-Sanderson Farms Laurel, MS: Feed Mill

Wayne-Sanderson Farms Palestine, TX: Hatchery

Wayne-Sanderson Farms St. Pauls, NC: Hatchery

Wayne-Sanderson Farms Jack, AL: Fresh Processing Facility

Wayne-Sanderson Farms Union Springs, AL: Fresh Processing Facility

Awards of Merit

Wayne Farms Elkin, NC: Hatchery

Wayne Farms Danville, AR: Fresh Processing Facility

Wayne-Sanderson Farms Palestine, TX: Fresh Processing Facility.

Source: Wayne-Sanderson Farms